San Diego Unified School District is investigating superintendent Lamont, but officials have not shared details of the allegations, Voice of San Diego reported Monday night. Why it matters: Jackson leads the second-largest school district in California that serves nearly 100,000 students and 15,000 employees across more than 170 schools with a nearly $2 billion budget.

What they're saying: Jackson's role as superintendent has not changed, and he has not been placed on administrative leave, according to San Diego Unified spokesperson Maureen Magee.

When asked about details of the accusations and investigation, she said via email "The district is precluded from commenting on personnel matters."

She told Voice that "All allegations received by the district are taken seriously and investigated."

Jackson did not respond to Axios' questions or request for comment.

State of play: San Diego Unified retained Los Angeles-based law firm Sanchez & Amador, LLP in April to represent the district "in sensitive internal investigations," according to a contract in board meeting documents.

The contract indicates the district hired the firm with "authority to begin the investigation without the need for board approval."

Lupe Valencia, who specializes in employment litigation and counseling and workplace investigations, will be the primary lawyer on the case.

The district's estimated cost for legal services is $100,000.

Context: Jackson has worked for the district for more than three decades — including as a teacher, principal and HR chief, before becoming superintendent in 2022.