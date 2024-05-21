Share on email (opens in new window)

When it comes to baby names in California, Olivia remains queen, while Noah took back the crown from Liam. The big picture: Last year, 2,654 male babies were named Noah and 1,969 female babies were named Olivia, according to the Social Security Administration's recently released list.

Zoom in: The other popular male names in California's top 10 were Liam, Mateo, Sebastian, Santiago, Julian, Oliver, Benjamin, Elijah and Ezekiel.

The most popular female baby names in 2023 were Mia, Camila, Emma, Isabella Sophia, Sofia, Luna, Amelia and Gianna.

Nationally, Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names.

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

State of play: Alaia and Aziel have become the trendiest baby names over the past decade by a long shot.

Yes, but: They don't crack the top 50, so those kids might still be the only one in their classes with that name.

Alexa and Jaylah have seen the biggest drops in popularity.

The intrigue: Parents are hiring TikTok and Instagram influencer consultants to find baby names with an eye towards cultivating their child's future persona, Axios D.C.'s Mimi Montgomery reports.