California's trendiest baby names in 2023

Illustration of a baby wearing a "hello my name is" sticker.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

When it comes to baby names in California, Olivia remains queen, while Noah took back the crown from Liam.

The big picture: Last year, 2,654 male babies were named Noah and 1,969 female babies were named Olivia, according to the Social Security Administration's recently released list.

Zoom in: The other popular male names in California's top 10 were Liam, Mateo, Sebastian, Santiago, Julian, Oliver, Benjamin, Elijah and Ezekiel.

  • The most popular female baby names in 2023 were Mia, Camila, Emma, Isabella Sophia, Sofia, Luna, Amelia and Gianna.
  • Nationally, Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names.
A bar chart showing the biggest changes in baby name popularity in California 2013-2023.The biggest increase in popularity was for Alaia and the biggest decrease was for Alexa.
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

State of play: Alaia and Aziel have become the trendiest baby names over the past decade by a long shot.

  • Yes, but: They don't crack the top 50, so those kids might still be the only one in their classes with that name.
  • Alexa and Jaylah have seen the biggest drops in popularity.

The intrigue: Parents are hiring TikTok and Instagram influencer consultants to find baby names with an eye towards cultivating their child's future persona, Axios D.C.'s Mimi Montgomery reports.

