California's trendiest baby names in 2023
When it comes to baby names in California, Olivia remains queen, while Noah took back the crown from Liam.
The big picture: Last year, 2,654 male babies were named Noah and 1,969 female babies were named Olivia, according to the Social Security Administration's recently released list.
Zoom in: The other popular male names in California's top 10 were Liam, Mateo, Sebastian, Santiago, Julian, Oliver, Benjamin, Elijah and Ezekiel.
- The most popular female baby names in 2023 were Mia, Camila, Emma, Isabella Sophia, Sofia, Luna, Amelia and Gianna.
- Nationally, Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names.
State of play: Alaia and Aziel have become the trendiest baby names over the past decade by a long shot.
- Yes, but: They don't crack the top 50, so those kids might still be the only one in their classes with that name.
- Alexa and Jaylah have seen the biggest drops in popularity.
The intrigue: Parents are hiring TikTok and Instagram influencer consultants to find baby names with an eye towards cultivating their child's future persona, Axios D.C.'s Mimi Montgomery reports.
