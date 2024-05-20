San Diego Mojo's Tayyiba Haneef-Park wins coach of the year
San Diego Mojo's Tayyiba Haneef-Park won coach of the year in the inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federation.
State of play: Haneef-Park led the Mojo to the semifinal game of the league championship last week.
What's next: Catch the Mojo on the court at Viejas Arena next season.
