May 20, 2024 - News

San Diego Mojo's Tayyiba Haneef-Park wins coach of the year

A women's volleyball coach talks to players in a huddle.

San Diego Mojo coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park talks to her players in a team huddle. Photo: San Diego Mojo

San Diego Mojo's Tayyiba Haneef-Park won coach of the year in the inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federation.

State of play: Haneef-Park led the Mojo to the semifinal game of the league championship last week.

What's next: Catch the Mojo on the court at Viejas Arena next season.

