The bruschetta board and bottle special at Postino.

A new wine bar in San Diego has a wine and bruschetta deal that gives a reason to look forward to the start of the week.

State of play: Postino WineCafé recently opened restaurants in Little Italy and at Del Mar's One Paseo with patios perfect for happy hour or girls nights.

What to try: The board and bottle special is $25 for shareable bruschetta and a bottle of wine after 8pm on Mondays and Tuesdays.

  • You can choose four different bruschettas for the board. We ordered the prosciutto, fig and mascarpone (my favorite); sweet n' spicy pepper jam and goat cheese; burrata, bacon, arugula and tomato; and salami and pesto.
  • The chilled Stagedive Pinot Noir (normally, a $56 bottle) paired nicely.

Plus, Postino pours $6 glasses of wine and $6 pitchers of beer until 5pm for happy hour daily.

The vibe: The Little Italy spot has a modern-industrial, yet luxurious feel with an intimate outdoor patio that was poppin' on a recent Monday night.

  • Inside the 2100 Kettner building, Postino features a unique art wall of 10,000 cloth name tags, which it calls as an ode to the building's former life as a 1940's automobile plant.

If you go: Both locations are open from 11am-11pm on weekdays, 10am-midnight on Saturdays, and 10am-10pm on Sundays.

