May 17, 2024 - News

San Diego FC will play Xolos in five-year annual match at Snapdragon

headshot
Soccer club owners and a dog mascot hold up scarves.

Club leaders and the Xolos mascot celebrate the new partnership. Photo: San Diego FC

San Diego FC and Club Tijuana, called Xolos, will play an annual friendly as part of a five-year partnership between the two professional soccer clubs.

Why it matters: The multiyear competition at Snapdragon Stadium is the first between an MLS and Liga MX club.

State of play: San Diego FC kicks off its inaugural season in the MLS in 2025, and is starting to build out its roster.

State of play: San Diego FC kicks off its inaugural season in the MLS in 2025, and is starting to build out its roster.

  • Xolos plays in Mexico's top division and won the Liga MX title in 2012. They play at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana.

The fine print: These matches, starting in 2025, will be included in the season ticket packages for SDFC season ticket holders.

  • The two teams plan to add entertainment and festival/fiesta elements to the events, and to coordinate community-service projects with fans.

What they're saying: "We are excited to compete intensely on the pitch and work together off the pitch to develop unifying initiatives and experiences that will help grow the game and make a positive impact on both sides of the border," San Diego FC CEO Tom Penn said in a statement.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more