Club leaders and the Xolos mascot celebrate the new partnership. Photo: San Diego FC

San Diego FC and Club Tijuana, called Xolos, will play an annual friendly as part of a five-year partnership between the two professional soccer clubs. Why it matters: The multiyear competition at Snapdragon Stadium is the first between an MLS and Liga MX club.

State of play: San Diego FC kicks off its inaugural season in the MLS in 2025, and is starting to build out its roster.

State of play: San Diego FC kicks off its inaugural season in the MLS in 2025, and is starting to build out its roster.

Xolos plays in Mexico's top division and won the Liga MX title in 2012. They play at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana.

The fine print: These matches, starting in 2025, will be included in the season ticket packages for SDFC season ticket holders.

The two teams plan to add entertainment and festival/fiesta elements to the events, and to coordinate community-service projects with fans.

What they're saying: "We are excited to compete intensely on the pitch and work together off the pitch to develop unifying initiatives and experiences that will help grow the game and make a positive impact on both sides of the border," San Diego FC CEO Tom Penn said in a statement.