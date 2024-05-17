Why it matters: The new trail, 1-mile round trip, provides the option to hike from the monument's Whale Watch and Kelp Forest oThe vibe: It's a steep walk and a bit more challenging than the park's coastal (dog-friendly) and bayside trails.verlooks down to the tide pools — instead of driving or walking along the narrow road shoulder.
The vibe: It's a steep walk and a bit more challenging than the park's coastal (dog-friendly) and bayside trails.
Like most of the park, it's not dog-friendly.
Fun fact: In 1542, Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo was the first European to set foot on what is now the West Coast of the U.S.