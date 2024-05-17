May 17, 2024 - Things to Do

New trail with ocean views opens at Cabrillo National Monument

headshot
A view from the top of a coastal trail overlooking the ocean.

A view from the top of the Oceanside Trail at Cabrillo National Monument. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

The Oceanside Trail at Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma opened in April, offering a new route to the tide pools.

Why it matters: The new trail, 1-mile round trip, provides the option to hike from the monument's Whale Watch and Kelp Forest oThe vibe: It's a steep walk and a bit more challenging than the park's coastal (dog-friendly) and bayside trails.verlooks down to the tide pools — instead of driving or walking along the narrow road shoulder.

The vibe: It's a steep walk and a bit more challenging than the park's coastal (dog-friendly) and bayside trails.

  • Like most of the park, it's not dog-friendly.

Fun fact: In 1542, Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo was the first European to set foot on what is now the West Coast of the U.S.

If you go: Visiting Cabrillo National Monument costs $10 for walkers/cyclists and $20 per car.

  • Head past the Old Point Loma Lighthouse to the overlooks, where the trail begins.
  • Open 9am-4pm daily.
A trailhead
The trailhead near the tide pools parking lot. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more