A view from the top of the Oceanside Trail at Cabrillo National Monument. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

The Oceanside Trail at Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma opened in April, offering a new route to the tide pools. Why it matters: The new trail, 1-mile round trip, provides the option to hike from the monument's Whale Watch and Kelp Forest oThe vibe: It's a steep walk and a bit more challenging than the park's coastal (dog-friendly) and bayside trails.verlooks down to the tide pools — instead of driving or walking along the narrow road shoulder.

Like most of the park, it's not dog-friendly.

Fun fact: In 1542, Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo was the first European to set foot on what is now the West Coast of the U.S.

If you go: Visiting Cabrillo National Monument costs $10 for walkers/cyclists and $20 per car.

Head past the Old Point Loma Lighthouse to the overlooks, where the trail begins.

Open 9am-4pm daily.