Reality check: Decades later, as the share of Latinos in the country has surged, the schools they attend have become much more segregated.
The big picture: The percentage of Latino students attending intensely segregated schools jumped by 67% from 1968 to 2021, although some regions in the country saw even more dramatic shifts.
California has the highest percentage of Latino students (59%) in intensely segregated schools, according to a UCLA Civil Rights Project analysis of federal data.
What they're saying: Patricia Gándara, co-director of the Civil Rights Project, tells Axios that segregation of Latino children also has gotten worse because some civil rights activists have given up after early gains.
"It's been radio silence on the part of the advocates and continuous attacks on the part of the critics."