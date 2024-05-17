10 hours ago - News

San Diego's desegregation case that helped Mexican American students

A mural in Lemon Grove depicts the story of the school desegregation case. Photo: Andy Keatts/Axios

Decades before Brown v. Board of Education, a San Diego judge ruled that Mexican American children must be able to learn in the same classrooms as white pupils.

Why it matters: The case, Roberto Alvarez v. the Board of Trustees of the Lemon Grove School District, was the country's first successful school desegregation case.

Zoom in: In 1931, dozens of Mexican American students were shut out of a Lemon Grove elementary school and sent to a separate building.

  • Lemon Grove's all-white school board directed the ban, citing "overcrowding, sanitary and moral" conditions, per the Union-Tribune.

Yes, but: The displaced students refused to attend school, and Latino parents sued the district, challenging the board's ban and the separate school for Mexican children.

State of play: While the Lemon Grove incident struck down segregation locally, it only applied to the one school district.

Reality check: Decades later, as the share of Latinos in the country has surged, the schools they attend have become much more segregated.

The big picture: The percentage of Latino students attending intensely segregated schools jumped by 67% from 1968 to 2021, although some regions in the country saw even more dramatic shifts.

  • California has the highest percentage of Latino students (59%) in intensely segregated schools, according to a UCLA Civil Rights Project analysis of federal data.

What they're saying: Patricia Gándara, co-director of the Civil Rights Project, tells Axios that segregation of Latino children also has gotten worse because some civil rights activists have given up after early gains.

  • "It's been radio silence on the part of the advocates and continuous attacks on the part of the critics."
