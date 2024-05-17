A mural in Lemon Grove depicts the story of the school desegregation case. Photo: Andy Keatts/Axios

Decades before Brown v. Board of Education, a San Diego judge ruled that Mexican American children must be able to learn in the same classrooms as white pupils. Why it matters: The case, Roberto Alvarez v. the Board of Trustees of the Lemon Grove School District, was the country's first successful school desegregation case.

Zoom in: In 1931, dozens of Mexican American students were shut out of a Lemon Grove elementary school and sent to a separate building.

Lemon Grove's all-white school board directed the ban, citing "overcrowding, sanitary and moral" conditions, per the Union-Tribune.

Yes, but: The displaced students refused to attend school, and Latino parents sued the district, challenging the board's ban and the separate school for Mexican children.

Today, a 70-foot mural in Lemon Grove commemorates their victory.

State of play: While the Lemon Grove incident struck down segregation locally, it only applied to the one school district.

The 1947 Mendez v. Westminster case outlawed school segregation in California and helped set up the Brown case.

Reality check: Decades later, as the share of Latinos in the country has surged, the schools they attend have become much more segregated.

The big picture: The percentage of Latino students attending intensely segregated schools jumped by 67% from 1968 to 2021, although some regions in the country saw even more dramatic shifts.

California has the highest percentage of Latino students (59%) in intensely segregated schools, according to a UCLA Civil Rights Project analysis of federal data.

What they're saying: Patricia Gándara, co-director of the Civil Rights Project, tells Axios that segregation of Latino children also has gotten worse because some civil rights activists have given up after early gains.