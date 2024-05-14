🏇 A day at the races in Del Mar

On another real estate-related note: Did anyone else see San Diego and the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club featured in the latest season of Selling the OC on Netflix?

Catch up quick: Real estate agents with The Oppenheim Group, which recently opened a San Diego office in La Jolla, enjoyed a day at the races in the dramatic season finale of the reality series.

Why it matters: Horse races at Del Mar's iconic venue provide a fun summer opportunity for locals and visitors alike to gamble and wear extravagant hats.

Driving the news: Tickets for Del Mar's summer racing season went on sale last week, including for Opening Day on July 20, which is expected to sell out.

It's the first time since the 1950's that opening day will be on a Saturday.

The season runs through Sept. 8, with special trackside events

What's next: The Breeders' Cup World Championships return to Del Mar on Nov. 1-2.