🏇 A day at the races in Del Mar
On another real estate-related note: Did anyone else see San Diego and the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club featured in the latest season of Selling the OC on Netflix?
Catch up quick: Real estate agents with The Oppenheim Group, which recently opened a San Diego office in La Jolla, enjoyed a day at the races in the dramatic season finale of the reality series.
Why it matters: Horse races at Del Mar's iconic venue provide a fun summer opportunity for locals and visitors alike to gamble and wear extravagant hats.
Driving the news: Tickets for Del Mar's summer racing season went on sale last week, including for Opening Day on July 20, which is expected to sell out.
- It's the first time since the 1950's that opening day will be on a Saturday.
- The season runs through Sept. 8, with special trackside events throughout the summer.
What's next: The Breeders' Cup World Championships return to Del Mar on Nov. 1-2.
