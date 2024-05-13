Share on email (opens in new window)

San Diego's best iced honey lavender latte is hiding inside a plant store. Dig in: Selva Coffee House recently opened at Terra Bella Nursery in Point Loma.

It serves the perfect pick-me-up while you roam around the massive warehouse deciding which plant you'll bring home.

What I had: The iced "Luna de Meil," which is on the sweeter side, and can also be made hot.

It paired oddly well with the tiny chicken mole burrito the barista recommended since their bacon and egg burrito was sold out.

The seasonal drinks were also tempting — the "Queenie" is a strawberry matcha with strawberry cloud cream and the "Obsessed" is an ube latte.

The vibe: The modern space is airy, bright, Instagrammable and filled with plants.

With limited seating and parking, Selva isn't a cozy coffee shop to work from. But, it's a cute spot for a breakfast date or a fun afternoon with a plant-loving friend.

If you go: There's a parking lot for the nursery, but park on the street if you just want coffee.