Sips and Snacks: Coffee in a plant paradise

A hand holding up an iced coffee in a plant store.

An iced "Luna de Meil" at Selva Coffee House inside Terra Bella Nursery. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

San Diego's best iced honey lavender latte is hiding inside a plant store.

Dig in: Selva Coffee House recently opened at Terra Bella Nursery in Point Loma.

  • It serves the perfect pick-me-up while you roam around the massive warehouse deciding which plant you'll bring home.

What I had: The iced "Luna de Meil," which is on the sweeter side, and can also be made hot.

  • It paired oddly well with the tiny chicken mole burrito the barista recommended since their bacon and egg burrito was sold out.
  • The seasonal drinks were also tempting — the "Queenie" is a strawberry matcha with strawberry cloud cream and the "Obsessed" is an ube latte.

The vibe: The modern space is airy, bright, Instagrammable and filled with plants.

  • With limited seating and parking, Selva isn't a cozy coffee shop to work from. But, it's a cute spot for a breakfast date or a fun afternoon with a plant-loving friend.

If you go: There's a parking lot for the nursery, but park on the street if you just want coffee.

  • It's open 6am-8pm daily.
