Sips and Snacks: Coffee in a plant paradise
San Diego's best iced honey lavender latte is hiding inside a plant store.
Dig in: Selva Coffee House recently opened at Terra Bella Nursery in Point Loma.
- It serves the perfect pick-me-up while you roam around the massive warehouse deciding which plant you'll bring home.
What I had: The iced "Luna de Meil," which is on the sweeter side, and can also be made hot.
- It paired oddly well with the tiny chicken mole burrito the barista recommended since their bacon and egg burrito was sold out.
- The seasonal drinks were also tempting — the "Queenie" is a strawberry matcha with strawberry cloud cream and the "Obsessed" is an ube latte.
The vibe: The modern space is airy, bright, Instagrammable and filled with plants.
- With limited seating and parking, Selva isn't a cozy coffee shop to work from. But, it's a cute spot for a breakfast date or a fun afternoon with a plant-loving friend.
If you go: There's a parking lot for the nursery, but park on the street if you just want coffee.
🌱
🌱
