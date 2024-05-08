The San Diego Mojo secured a spot in the Pro Volleyball Federation playoffs with a win over the Columbus Fury at Viejas Arena Tuesday night. Why it matters: The Mojo is one of four teams competing for the first-ever title in the nation's top professional volleyball league, which comes with a $1 million bonus to be split among the players.

State of play: The new professional volleyball team started the season 1-5, but have won 10 of their last 16 matches.

Currently in third place in the league, the Mojo need to win one of their final two regular season matches to hold on to the No. 3 seed for the playoffs.

The team plays in Orlando Thursday and Columbus on Saturday.

The big picture: San Diego is part of the growing investment in women's sports that are seeing league expansions, booming attendance and viewership, and more media coverage.

What's next: The inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Championship semifinal matches are May 15, with the final on May 18. All games will be held at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.