San Diego Mojo headed to the playoffs
The San Diego Mojo secured a spot in the Pro Volleyball Federation playoffs with a win over the Columbus Fury at Viejas Arena Tuesday night.
Why it matters: The Mojo is one of four teams competing for the first-ever title in the nation's top professional volleyball league, which comes with a $1 million bonus to be split among the players.
State of play: The new professional volleyball team started the season 1-5, but have won 10 of their last 16 matches.
- Currently in third place in the league, the Mojo need to win one of their final two regular season matches to hold on to the No. 3 seed for the playoffs.
- The team plays in Orlando Thursday and Columbus on Saturday.
The big picture: San Diego is part of the growing investment in women's sports that are seeing league expansions, booming attendance and viewership, and more media coverage.
What's next: The inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Championship semifinal matches are May 15, with the final on May 18. All games will be held at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
