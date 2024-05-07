4 hours ago - News

The Lineup: News around San Diego

🏡 The waitlist for Section 8 vouchers is growing, but the San Diego Housing Commission hasn't provided the rental assistance to any low-income households on that list since 2022. (Voice of San Diego)

🍽️ New restaurant Austin Nola is headed to a recently completed mixed-use development on El Cajon Boulevard, helmed by the same hospitality team behind North Park's popular Louisiana Purchase. (Eater)

🌊 Oceanside Pier is expected to partially reopen Thursday after a fire threatened the landmark last month. Officials say about 80% of the pier will be open to the public. (City News Service)

