4 hours ago - Food and Drink

😋 Sips & snacks: Mexican lunch spot

headshot
A chicken and rice bowl with mango salsa and a bowl of soup on a table at a restaurant.

The Brazil bowl and chicken pozole soup at Barrio Starr. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

Andy and I recently met up at Barrio Star's "Mexican soul food" for a working lunch that was more delicious than productive.

What to try: The Brazil bowl ($20) with chicken is a hefty, tasty lunch choice that will provide leftovers to be excited about.

  • It's served with coconut rice, black beans, steamed kale, a coconut chile sauce and fresh pineapple, papaya and mango salsa.
  • Order the chicken pozole soup ($11) for something on the lighter side that packs just as much flavor into each bite.

The latest: Last week, the restaurant started a daily social hour with food and drink specials, including $20 margarita flights and $5 tacos.

Stop by: The restaurant on the edge of Hillcrest and Bankers Hill is open for lunch and dinner, plus brunch on weekends.

  • Social hour is Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 3:30-6pm; Tuesdays, 3pm to close; and weekends, 4-6pm at the bar only.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Diego in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more