😋 Sips & snacks: Mexican lunch spot
Andy and I recently met up at Barrio Star's "Mexican soul food" for a working lunch that was more delicious than productive.
What to try: The Brazil bowl ($20) with chicken is a hefty, tasty lunch choice that will provide leftovers to be excited about.
- It's served with coconut rice, black beans, steamed kale, a coconut chile sauce and fresh pineapple, papaya and mango salsa.
- Order the chicken pozole soup ($11) for something on the lighter side that packs just as much flavor into each bite.
The latest: Last week, the restaurant started a daily social hour with food and drink specials, including $20 margarita flights and $5 tacos.
Stop by: The restaurant on the edge of Hillcrest and Bankers Hill is open for lunch and dinner, plus brunch on weekends.
- Social hour is Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 3:30-6pm; Tuesdays, 3pm to close; and weekends, 4-6pm at the bar only.
