San Diego community leader and philanthropist Joan Jacobs dies

Irwin and Joan Jacobs at a gala concert dinner in 2018 in New York City. Photo: Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

San Diego community leader and philanthropist Joan Jacobs died Monday at age 91. The big picture: For decades, Jacobs and her husband Irwin, a co-founder of Qualcomm, donated hundreds of millions of dollars to institutions and causes that have shaped the arts, science, education and media in San Diego, the Union-Tribune reported.

They were original signers of the "Giving Pledge," a campaign for America's wealthiest people to "give the majority of their wealth to address some of society's most pressing problems," but most of the couple's donations stayed local.

Zoom in: After years of quietly donating, the Jacobs made news with a historic $120 million pledge to the San Diego Symphony in 2002 that provided lasting stability.

At the time, the Union-Tribune described the couple as "movers and shakers who avoid the limelight, cultural supporters who don't flaunt their clout."

They later made $100 million gifts to UC San Diego's Jacobs School of Engineering and to the Jacobs Medical Center — home to The Joan K. Jacobs Healing Arts Collection that features 150 pieces, many by internationally known artists.

Jacobs' legacy will also carry on at "The Joan," the nickname for the theater at their namesake performing arts center opening at Liberty Station.

Flashback: Joan and Irwin met at Cornell University and in 1966 moved to La Jolla, where Irwin was a founding faculty member at UCSD.

They served on many university, community and civic boards through the years, and helped transform the elite research university with many donations.

Other beneficiaries of the Jacobs' generosity include: San Diego's Central Library, the La Jolla Playhouse, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, the Salk Institute, KPBS, Voice of San Diego and other organizations.

What they're saying: "[Grandma Joan] showed me that I could be feminine and win an argument, I could be a wife and mother and grandmother and also a leader, and I could chart my own path in life while still remembering and giving back to my community," her granddaughter Rep. Sara Jacobs said in a statement.