The Lineup: Catch up on this news

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

✂️ The city's independent budget analyst says the mayor's proposed budget, and its $100 million in cuts, would hit disadvantaged neighborhoods hardest. (Union-Tribune)

🏀 The Aztecs are replacing departed star Lamont Butler with a familiar face: Wayne McKinney III, a Coronado High School graduate, is transferring from the University of San Diego. (East Village Times)

🚁 Local officials unveiled a new wildfire-fighting tool in San Marcos this week. A water tank suspended from a helicopter can be filled with 5,000 gallons of water in less than three minutes. (Fox 5)

