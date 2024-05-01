Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: California Department of Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals After three years of population decline, California is growing again. Why it matters: California became a state in 1850, and gained population every year until 2020, when the pandemic, the high-cost of living and demographic trends conspired to create the Golden State's first downturn.

Yes, but: Last year's 0.17% growth rate is still below historic norms, and the total population — 39.1 million — lags behind the 39.3 million of 2021.

Zoom in: San Diego, by comparison, shrunk again last year, and the county has lost 25,000 residents since 2020.