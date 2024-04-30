Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Canyon Crest Academy is San Diego's top high school in U.S. News & World Report's latest national ranking of public high schools. The big picture: Five San Diego schools were among the top 500 public schools nationally, a list that includes traditional public schools, charter schools and magnet schools.

The 10 highest-ranking schools in the county, per U.S. News' report released last week:

Del Lago Academy — Campus of Applied Science in Escondido; No. 118 in California, No. 840 in the U.S.

Zoom in: Canyon Crest, recognized for its college preparation and STEM curriculum, mostly serves students living in Carmel Valley, Rancho Santa Fe, Solana Beach and Del Mar.

How it works: U.S. News worked with RTI International to rank schools throughout the country using third-party data.

The rankings judge schools based on college readiness, state testing performance, underserved-student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.

Zoom out: California has some of the nation's best-performing public high schools, with the seventh-highest share of schools listed in the top 10% nationally.