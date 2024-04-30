2 hours ago - News

San Diego's best high schools, per U.S News

Canyon Crest Academy is San Diego's top high school in U.S. News & World Report's latest national ranking of public high schools.

The big picture: Five San Diego schools were among the top 500 public schools nationally, a list that includes traditional public schools, charter schools and magnet schools.

The 10 highest-ranking schools in the county, per U.S. News' report released last week:

  • Del Lago Academy Campus of Applied Science in Escondido; No. 118 in California, No. 840 in the U.S.

Zoom in: Canyon Crest, recognized for its college preparation and STEM curriculum, mostly serves students living in Carmel Valley, Rancho Santa Fe, Solana Beach and Del Mar.

How it works: U.S. News worked with RTI International to rank schools throughout the country using third-party data.

  • The rankings judge schools based on college readiness, state testing performance, underserved-student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.

Zoom out: California has some of the nation's best-performing public high schools, with the seventh-highest share of schools listed in the top 10% nationally.

Share of public high schools among nation's best performing schools, by state
Data: U.S. News and World Report; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals
