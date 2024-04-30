San Diego's best high schools, per U.S News
Canyon Crest Academy is San Diego's top high school in U.S. News & World Report's latest national ranking of public high schools.
The big picture: Five San Diego schools were among the top 500 public schools nationally, a list that includes traditional public schools, charter schools and magnet schools.
The 10 highest-ranking schools in the county, per U.S. News' report released last week:
- Canyon Crest Academy (San Dieguito Union High School District) in Carmel Valley; No. 15 in California, No. 140 in the U.S.
- The Preuss School, a charter school on UCSD's campus in La Jolla; No. 28 in California, No. 231 in the U.S.
- Del Norte High School (Poway Unified); No. 42 in California, No. 329 in the U.S.
- Westview High School (Poway Unified); No. 54 in California, No. 401 in the U.S.
- Mt. Everest Academy (San Diego Unified) in Clairemont; No. 65 in California, No. 489 in the U.S.
- Scripps Ranch High School (San Diego Unified); No. 71 in California, No. 524 in the U.S.
- La Jolla High School (San Diego Unified); No. 100 in California, No. 754 in the U.S.
- Sage Creek High School in Carlsbad; No. 102 in California, No. 765 in the U.S.
- River Valley Charter in Lakeside; No. 117 in California, No. 839 in the U.S.
- Del Lago Academy — Campus of Applied Science in Escondido; No. 118 in California, No. 840 in the U.S.
Zoom in: Canyon Crest, recognized for its college preparation and STEM curriculum, mostly serves students living in Carmel Valley, Rancho Santa Fe, Solana Beach and Del Mar.
How it works: U.S. News worked with RTI International to rank schools throughout the country using third-party data.
- The rankings judge schools based on college readiness, state testing performance, underserved-student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
Zoom out: California has some of the nation's best-performing public high schools, with the seventh-highest share of schools listed in the top 10% nationally.
