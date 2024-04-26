Solar steam starts up in the San Diego region Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
A solar-powered boiler and steam storage unit developed by Sunvapor and installed in Brawley. Photo: Courtesy of Oberon Fuels
An that uses solar-powered steam and storage to decarbonize clean fuel production is up and running in Imperial County. unusual project Why it matters: The project could help industrial solar steam go mainstream, because for the first time, the tech has been part of a power-purchase agreement, the companies behind the project say. A is when a developer pays to install, operate and own an energy system on property owned by a customer who agrees to buy the energy for a predetermined time. power-purchase agreement Driving the news: Solar steam company Sunvapor built the project at Oberon Fuels' renewable fuel-production facility in Brawley. The solar steam replaces natural gas-powered steam Oberon had relied on to create clean fuel, lowering its carbon footprint. The federal Department of Energy that also uses compressed steam to generate heat at night. funded it as a demonstration project The big picture: Solar-powered industrial heat is emerging, in part, as a result of industrial decarbonization incentives in the . Inflation Reduction Act Bottom line: Solar industrial steam is still fledgling technology, but the Brawley project's adoption of attractive financing is a major step that could help it grow as potential customers see a way to avoid initial costs. Read more Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
