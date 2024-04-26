Solar steam starts up in the San Diego region

An unusual project that uses solar-powered steam and storage to decarbonize clean fuel production is up and running in Imperial County.

Why it matters: The project could help industrial solar steam go mainstream, because for the first time, the tech has been part of a power-purchase agreement, the companies behind the project say.

Driving the news: Solar steam company Sunvapor built the project at Oberon Fuels' renewable fuel-production facility in Brawley.

The solar steam replaces natural gas-powered steam Oberon had relied on to create clean fuel, lowering its carbon footprint.

The federal Department of Energy funded it as a demonstration project

The big picture: Solar-powered industrial heat is emerging, in part, as a result of industrial decarbonization incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Bottom line: Solar industrial steam is still fledgling technology, but the Brawley project's adoption of attractive financing is a major step that could help it grow as potential customers see a way to avoid initial costs.

