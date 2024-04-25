Share on email (opens in new window)

Ford Field in Detroit, home of the 2024 NFL Draft. Photo: Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

San Diego doesn't have a direct role in the 2024 NFL Draft, but plenty of local athletes will begin their pro football careers by this weekend. Why it matters: The draft is when everyone (except the team leasing space at SoFi Stadium) can celebrate victory, while players all over the country realize their dream of reaching the NFL.

Fun fact: Re-al Mitchell, a University of San Diego wide receiver and a potential draft prospect, is the son of Sha-ri Pendleton-Mitchell.

You might know her as Blaze from the hit '90s TV show, "American Gladiators."

What we're watching: Devaughn Vele, a Utah wide receiver who had a standout football, basketball and track career at Rancho Bernardo High School, could hear his name called this weekend.

USD offensive lineman Trey Price, San Diego State quarterback Jalen Mayden and USD running back Isaiah Williams are all projected to go undrafted, but lots can happen this week.

Other local guys who could get drafted, compiled with help from The Athletic's draft guide, include…