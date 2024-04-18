12 fun things to do in San Diego this weekend

We've got a busy weekend in San Diego filled with festivals, live music, sports and cool cars.
Here's a good place to start your fun:
Friday
🎸 Cindy Lee
Check out the indie-pop star, who just dropped one of the best albums of 2024.
- When and where: 7:30pm at Soda Bar in City Heights
- Cost: $17
🖼️ Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora
Experience a new exhibit of contemporary art by artists who live in the Caribbean or are of Caribbean heritage, from the 1990s until today, on display through July 28.
🛍 Stroll the Boulevard
Eat, drink, shop, listen to live music and enjoy a self-guided mural tour in North Park as part of this quarterly event that features specials at local businesses. There's also a community bike ride.
- When and where: 4-8pm on El Cajon Boulevard between Illinois and Idaho streets
- Cost: Free
🏳️🌈Out at the Park
It's Pride night for the Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays game. Tickets include a commemorative hat, a $10 donation to San Diego Pride and access to a pregame happy hour at Gallagher Square.
- When and where: First pitch is at 6:40pm at Petco Park
- Cost: Tickets: $38+
Saturday
🎉 Chicano Park Day
Observe the 54th anniversary of the community takeover of Chicano Park with an all-day party of live music and dance performances.
- When and where: 9am-4pm at Chicano Park in Barrio Logan
- Cost: Free
🎸Brittany Howard
Hear the frontwoman from Alabama Shakes as she tours her fantastic new album, with opener June McDoom.
🫕 North Park Salsa Fest
Sample salsas from local restaurants with live music, food trucks, a beer garden and kids stuff.
- When and where: 11am-4pm at the North Park Mini Park
- Cost: Admission is $15; includes chips and salsa from every restaurant
🏎️La Jolla Concours D'Elegance "Porsches on Prospect"
See collectors show off their luxury vintage cars at a free Saturday experience "Porsches on Prospect," which is part of a weekend-long event.
- When and where: 5-9pm in La Jolla Village
- Cost: Free
Sunday
🕺 San Diego Gay Men's Chorus: "Freak Out!"
See the troupe get down to chart-topping disco hits, with rollerblades and glitter to spare.
- When and where: 7pm Saturday and 3pm Sunday at Balboa Theatre downtown
- Cost: $26.50+
🌍 Multicultural Earth Day
Call for climate progress and food justice with live performances and guest speakers.
- When and where: 12-6pm at the Worldbeat Cultural Center in Balboa Park
- Cost: Free
🌷 Coronado Flower Show
Stop and smell the 102nd annual event — the country's largest tented flower show.
- When and where: Saturday, 1-5pm; Sunday, 10am-4pm; Spreckels Park
- Cost: $10
🏉San Diego Legion
- Watch the pro rugby team try to keep its home unbeaten streak alive and enjoy a tailgate, live music, youth clinics and kids activities before kickoff.
- When and where: Kickoff is 3pm and events start at 1pm at Snapdragon Stadium.
Cost: Events are free; game tickets start at $20.