12 fun things to do in San Diego this weekend

A woman in disco attire plays guitar and sings on stage.

Brittany Howard performs at the Coachella. Photo: Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

We've got a busy weekend in San Diego filled with festivals, live music, sports and cool cars.

Here's a good place to start your fun:

Friday

🎸 Cindy Lee

Check out the indie-pop star, who just dropped one of the best albums of 2024.

  • When and where: 7:30pm at Soda Bar in City Heights
  • Cost: $17

🖼️ Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora

Experience a new exhibit of contemporary art by artists who live in the Caribbean or are of Caribbean heritage, from the 1990s until today, on display through July 28.

🛍 Stroll the Boulevard

Eat, drink, shop, listen to live music and enjoy a self-guided mural tour in North Park as part of this quarterly event that features specials at local businesses. There's also a community bike ride.

  • When and where: 4-8pm on El Cajon Boulevard between Illinois and Idaho streets
  • Cost: Free

🏳️‍🌈Out at the Park

It's Pride night for the Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays game. Tickets include a commemorative hat, a $10 donation to San Diego Pride and access to a pregame happy hour at Gallagher Square.

  • When and where: First pitch is at 6:40pm at Petco Park
  • Cost: Tickets: $38+

Saturday

🎉 Chicano Park Day

Observe the 54th anniversary of the community takeover of Chicano Park with an all-day party of live music and dance performances.

  • When and where: 9am-4pm at Chicano Park in Barrio Logan
  • Cost: Free

🎸Brittany Howard

Hear the frontwoman from Alabama Shakes as she tours her fantastic new album, with opener June McDoom.

🫕 North Park Salsa Fest

Sample salsas from local restaurants with live music, food trucks, a beer garden and kids stuff.

  • When and where: 11am-4pm at the North Park Mini Park
  • Cost: Admission is $15; includes chips and salsa from every restaurant

🏎️La Jolla Concours D'Elegance "Porsches on Prospect"

See collectors show off their luxury vintage cars at a free Saturday experience "Porsches on Prospect," which is part of a weekend-long event.

  • When and where: 5-9pm in La Jolla Village
  • Cost: Free

Sunday

🕺 San Diego Gay Men's Chorus: "Freak Out!"

See the troupe get down to chart-topping disco hits, with rollerblades and glitter to spare.

  • When and where: 7pm Saturday and 3pm Sunday at Balboa Theatre downtown
  • Cost: $26.50+

🌍 Multicultural Earth Day

Call for climate progress and food justice with live performances and guest speakers.

  • When and where: 12-6pm at the Worldbeat Cultural Center in Balboa Park
  • Cost: Free

🌷 Coronado Flower Show

Stop and smell the 102nd annual event — the country's largest tented flower show.

  • When and where: Saturday, 1-5pm; Sunday, 10am-4pm; Spreckels Park
  • Cost: $10

🏉San Diego Legion

  • Watch the pro rugby team try to keep its home unbeaten streak alive and enjoy a tailgate, live music, youth clinics and kids activities before kickoff.
  • When and where: Kickoff is 3pm and events start at 1pm at Snapdragon Stadium.

Cost: Events are free; game tickets start at $20.

