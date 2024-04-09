Apr 9, 2024 - News

Photos: The eclipse on the U.S.-Mexico border wall

Crescent shadows from the eclipse on the slats of the border wall from Playas de Tijuana

Shadows of the eclipse are seen on the border wall in Playas de Tijuana. Photo: Gullermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images

Outside the path of totality, it's hard to beat this photo of crescent shadows against the border wall, taken from Playas de Tijuana by Guillermo Arias.

  • But, just in case, send us your photos of the eclipse in San Diego — maybe you had better luck capturing the phenomenon than we did.
A kid looking at the eclipse standing against the border wall in Playas de Tijuana
A kid safely watches the partial solar eclipse in Playas de Tijuana. Photo: Guillermo Arias / AFP via Getty Images
