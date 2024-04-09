Apr 9, 2024 - News

Autism venture fund invests in SD-based Cortica

headshot
headshot
A stack of money with an autism puzzle ribbon on top

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Autism Impact Fund, a venture capital group focused on autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders, has closed its debut fund with $60 million and is making a big investment in a San Diego company.

Why it matters: AIF is a five-year-old firm created by investors who have kids on the autism spectrum and wanted to support life science and health-tech startups focused on the disorder.

  • 1 in 36 kids in the U.S. had autism in 2020, up from the prior rate of 1 in 44 in 2018, according to the CDC. But treatments lag greatly.

Driving the news: Cortica, a San Diego-based autism care provider, is one company into which AIF has poured some of its capital.

By the numbers: AIF has already deployed about 60% of its capital into a dozen companies.

  • Cortica, founded in 2017, has blossomed into 1,800 employees in 23 care centers across the country, as of October when it announced raising $40 million from CVS Health Ventures and other firms.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more