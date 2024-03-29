44 mins ago - News
San Diego's top-selling Easter candy
While the rest of California eats Hershey's milk chocolate this weekend, we'll be blissfully enjoying Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs — arguably the best candy on the market.
The big picture: In San Diego and nationally, Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs were the top-selling candy for Easter in 2023, according to Instacart and DoorDash data.
- But this year, the Easter Bunny and consumers are feeling the pinch of inflation as skyrocketing cocoa prices reach new heights, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.
Zoom in: San Diego's other top-selling Easter candies include Hershey's milk chocolate bars and candy eggs, Cadbury milk chocolate and Reese's peanut butter cups.
Our thought bubble: With the perfect chocolate-peanut butter ratio, we think it's criminal that the Reese's eggs aren't sold year-round.
- The Halloween pumpkins, Christmas trees and footballs are inferior approximations.
