San Diego's top-selling Easter candy

Top-selling Easter candies, 2023
Image credit: Reproduced from Instacart; Note: "Top-selling" candies were ranked by total number of items sold in each state during the week ending Easter Sunday; Map: Axios Visuals

While the rest of California eats Hershey's milk chocolate this weekend, we'll be blissfully enjoying Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs — arguably the best candy on the market.

The big picture: In San Diego and nationally, Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs were the top-selling candy for Easter in 2023, according to Instacart and DoorDash data.

  • But this year, the Easter Bunny and consumers are feeling the pinch of inflation as skyrocketing cocoa prices reach new heights, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.

Zoom in: San Diego's other top-selling Easter candies include Hershey's milk chocolate bars and candy eggs, Cadbury milk chocolate and Reese's peanut butter cups.

Our thought bubble: With the perfect chocolate-peanut butter ratio, we think it's criminal that the Reese's eggs aren't sold year-round.

  • The Halloween pumpkins, Christmas trees and footballs are inferior approximations.
