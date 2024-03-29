Image credit: Reproduced from Instacart; Note: "Top-selling" candies were ranked by total number of items sold in each state during the week ending Easter Sunday; Map: Axios Visuals

While the rest of California eats Hershey's milk chocolate this weekend, we'll be blissfully enjoying Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs — arguably the best candy on the market.

The big picture: In San Diego and nationally, Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs were the top-selling candy for Easter in 2023, according to Instacart and DoorDash data.