Aztecs reach Sweet 16 with blowout win
San Diego State is headed to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the program's history.
Why it matters: Up next for the Aztecs in their March Madness run is a rematch with UConn, which beat them in last year's championship game.
State of play: SDSU ran 13th-seeded Yale off the floor Sunday, 85-57, in a game that was never close.
- The Aztecs led, 45-21, at halftime, with star forward Jaedon LeDee having his way with the overmatched Bulldogs.
By the numbers: LeDee led the Aztecs with 26 points and nine rebounds, two days after scoring 32 in an opening-round win over Alabama-Birmingham.
- Senior guard Darrion Trammell scored 18, including four of an SDSU season high 13 three-pointers.
- As a team, they shot 48% from bonus range and 52% overall, well above their season averages of 31% and 44%, respectively.
What's next: SDSU and UConn, the top-ranked team in the tournament, are set for 4:39pm Thursday in Boston's TD Garden arena.
- UConn has won both of its tournament games with relative ease after finishing the season with just three losses.
- The Huskies beat the Aztecs, 76-59, in last year's title game and knocked SDSU out of the 2011 tournament, also in the Sweet 16 round, en route to another national championship.
What they're saying: "We're heading on the road to play a road game against UConn in Boston and I've got a group that I think will be up for the task," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said after Sunday's win, per the AP.
