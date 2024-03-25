Jaedon LeDee celebrates with fans Sunday after San Diego State beat Yale in the NCAA Tournament. Photo: C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

San Diego State is headed to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the program's history. Why it matters: Up next for the Aztecs in their March Madness run is a rematch with UConn, which beat them in last year's championship game.

State of play: SDSU ran 13th-seeded Yale off the floor Sunday, 85-57, in a game that was never close.

The Aztecs led, 45-21, at halftime, with star forward Jaedon LeDee having his way with the overmatched Bulldogs.

By the numbers: LeDee led the Aztecs with 26 points and nine rebounds, two days after scoring 32 in an opening-round win over Alabama-Birmingham.

Senior guard Darrion Trammell scored 18, including four of an SDSU season high 13 three-pointers.

As a team, they shot 48% from bonus range and 52% overall, well above their season averages of 31% and 44%, respectively.

What's next: SDSU and UConn, the top-ranked team in the tournament, are set for 4:39pm Thursday in Boston's TD Garden arena.

UConn has won both of its tournament games with relative ease after finishing the season with just three losses.

The Huskies beat the Aztecs, 76-59, in last year's title game and knocked SDSU out of the 2011 tournament, also in the Sweet 16 round, en route to another national championship.

What they're saying: "We're heading on the road to play a road game against UConn in Boston and I've got a group that I think will be up for the task," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said after Sunday's win, per the AP.