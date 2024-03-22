56 mins ago - Food and Drink
Pizza Port shines at Brewers Cup of California
Six San Diego brewers captured gold medals at the fourth annual Brewers Cup of California, with stalwart standout Pizza Port collecting the most.
Why it matters: Pizza Port, one of San Diego's OG craft brewers, started brewing in 1992, long before the region gained national notoriety — and its trophy haul shows it's still among the very best.
- It's also won 91 medals at the Great American Beer Festival, the Oscars of beer.
The big picture: San Diego breweries won 26 medals in the statewide competition, with TapRoom Beer Company in North Park taking home the second-most hardware.
- BlackPlague brewing (Oceanside), Burgeon Beer Company (Carlsbad), Kilowatt Brewing Company (Kearny Mesa), Smoking Cannon Brewery (Ramona) and The Julian Beer Company (Julian) also took home gold medals in various categories.
