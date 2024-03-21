The San Diego Wave FC, who just won the NWSL Challenge Cup, open the 2024 season at home Saturday. Here's what else is going on this weekend:

Friday

🏀 SDSU March Madness

Cheer on the Aztecs vs. Alabama-Birmingham today in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at a local sports bar or watch from your desk as you pretend to work.

When and where: Tipoff is at 10:45am. San Diego Brewing Co. opens at 9am for March Madness.

🩰 Empower Female Voices

Enjoy world-class dance performances by emerging local choreographers at an intimate venue.

When and where: Shows at 7:30pm daily through Sunday at Light Box Theater in Liberty Station.

🌸 Inside Out Spring Oasis

Sip specialty cocktails while surrounded by cherry blossoms at this over-the-top, spring-themed dining experience.

When and where: Through May 12 at Inside Out in Hillcrest.

Saturday

🌈 Holi festival

Celebrate the Festival of Colors at this joyous, kid-friendly event with painting activities, Indian food and a Bollywood DJ.

When and where: Saturday, 11am-3pm, Hourglass Community Park at Miramar College.

🐶 Barks & Brews

Have a beer with your pup at this festival featuring local breweries, food vendors and off-leash areas. There's also a most-talented and best-dressed contest.

When are where: Saturday, 12:30pm at Waterfront Park downtown.

⚽ San Diego Wave

Watch the star-studded women's soccer team in their NWSL home opener against the Kansas City Current.

When and where: Saturday, 7pm at Snapdragon Stadium.

🥍 San Diego Seals

See the pro men's lacrosse team take on the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Military Appreciation Night.

When and where: Saturday, 7pm at Pechanga Arena.

Sunday

👏 RBG on stage

Enjoy "All Things Equal," which the theater describes as a "fascinating and often-funny" play about the life of legendary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

When and where: Shows Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm at the Balboa Theater downtown.

🎤 Chelsea Cutler concert

Hear the singer-songwriter on her "The Beauty Is Everywhere Tour" with special guest Yoke Lore.