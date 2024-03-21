Mar 21, 2024 - Things to Do

San Diego weekend events: Wave soccer, Holi festival and Chelsea Cutler concert

San Diego Wave soccer players lift a trophy on stage after winning the NWSL Challenge Cup.

San Diego Wave players lift the trophy after winning the NWSL Challenge Cup. Photo: Howard Smith/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The San Diego Wave FC, who just won the NWSL Challenge Cup, open the 2024 season at home Saturday. Here's what else is going on this weekend:

Friday

🏀 SDSU March Madness

Cheer on the Aztecs vs. Alabama-Birmingham today in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at a local sports bar or watch from your desk as you pretend to work.

🩰 Empower Female Voices

Enjoy world-class dance performances by emerging local choreographers at an intimate venue.

🌸 Inside Out Spring Oasis

Sip specialty cocktails while surrounded by cherry blossoms at this over-the-top, spring-themed dining experience.

  • When and where: Through May 12 at Inside Out in Hillcrest.
  • Walk-ins welcome; reservations can be made 30 days in advance; 18+.

Saturday

🌈 Holi festival

Celebrate the Festival of Colors at this joyous, kid-friendly event with painting activities, Indian food and a Bollywood DJ.

🐶 Barks & Brews

Have a beer with your pup at this festival featuring local breweries, food vendors and off-leash areas. There's also a most-talented and best-dressed contest.

San Diego Wave

Watch the star-studded women's soccer team in their NWSL home opener against the Kansas City Current.

🥍 San Diego Seals

See the pro men's lacrosse team take on the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Military Appreciation Night.

  • When and where: Saturday, 7pm at Pechanga Arena.
  • Cost: Tickets are $15+.

Sunday

👏 RBG on stage

Enjoy "All Things Equal," which the theater describes as a "fascinating and often-funny" play about the life of legendary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

🎤 Chelsea Cutler concert

Hear the singer-songwriter on her "The Beauty Is Everywhere Tour" with special guest Yoke Lore.

  • When and where: Sunday, 8pm, at SOMA in Midway District.
  • Cost: Tickets are $32.50.
