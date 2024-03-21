San Diego weekend events: Wave soccer, Holi festival and Chelsea Cutler concert
The San Diego Wave FC, who just won the NWSL Challenge Cup, open the 2024 season at home Saturday. Here's what else is going on this weekend:
Friday
Cheer on the Aztecs vs. Alabama-Birmingham today in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at a local sports bar or watch from your desk as you pretend to work.
- When and where: Tipoff is at 10:45am. San Diego Brewing Co. opens at 9am for March Madness.
Enjoy world-class dance performances by emerging local choreographers at an intimate venue.
- When and where: Shows at 7:30pm daily through Sunday at Light Box Theater in Liberty Station.
- Cost: Tickets are $45.
Sip specialty cocktails while surrounded by cherry blossoms at this over-the-top, spring-themed dining experience.
- When and where: Through May 12 at Inside Out in Hillcrest.
- Walk-ins welcome; reservations can be made 30 days in advance; 18+.
Saturday
Celebrate the Festival of Colors at this joyous, kid-friendly event with painting activities, Indian food and a Bollywood DJ.
- When and where: Saturday, 11am-3pm, Hourglass Community Park at Miramar College.
- Cost: $20 for adults, $12 for kids.
Have a beer with your pup at this festival featuring local breweries, food vendors and off-leash areas. There's also a most-talented and best-dressed contest.
- When are where: Saturday, 12:30pm at Waterfront Park downtown.
- Cost: Tickets are $24-$46.
Watch the star-studded women's soccer team in their NWSL home opener against the Kansas City Current.
- When and where: Saturday, 7pm at Snapdragon Stadium.
- Cost: Tickets are $15+ or $10 for standing room only.
See the pro men's lacrosse team take on the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Military Appreciation Night.
- When and where: Saturday, 7pm at Pechanga Arena.
- Cost: Tickets are $15+.
Sunday
Enjoy "All Things Equal," which the theater describes as a "fascinating and often-funny" play about the life of legendary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
- When and where: Shows Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm at the Balboa Theater downtown.
- Cost: Limited tickets are available at $43+.
Hear the singer-songwriter on her "The Beauty Is Everywhere Tour" with special guest Yoke Lore.
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.