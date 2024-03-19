This KPBS series digs into the child care crisis in San Diego. Photo: Courtesy of KPBS

Finding affordable, reliable child care can seem impossible for parents in San Diego County, where the need is greater than the availability. Why it matters: The high cost and limited availability of child care in San Diego is a heavy burden on families and the local economy, as it drives parents out of the workforce.

Nationwide, spiking child care costs also pose a threat to the remarkable progress that women, particularly mothers, have made in the U.S. labor force, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Driving the news: KPBS reporter Tania Thorne, a mom of three, digs into the local child care crisis and provides guidance on navigating the system in a six-part series called "Where's My Village?" that begins Wednesday.

The episodes focus on infant care, access to subsidies, challenges faced by child care providers, transitional kindergarten and families with developmentally disabled children.

Zoom in: San Diego County has about twice as many young children as available child care spaces; in some areas, less than one-fifth of kids have an available spot, Thorne reports.

Part of the problem is that in-home day cares are limited to hosting 12 children (no more than four infants) and struggle to find properties that would allow them to expand.

By the numbers: The average cost to send an infant to a San Diego County child care center is $1,620 per month, according to the YMCA.

That drops to $1,448 monthly for preschoolers.

Between the lines: Low-income families can find subsidized child care through programs like Head Start.

Yes, but: With a statewide income threshold, many parents make too much to qualify for that help, but not enough to afford unsubsidized child care.

Some advocates are also working to set a higher local rate for those stipends and expand access for families currently left out.

What's next: The final episode offers one potential solution in Portland, Oregon, where voters passed a ballot measure for free preschool paid for by a tax on high earners.

Thorne said a similar effort is brewing in San Diego.

Watch the episodes on YouTube.