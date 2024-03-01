San Diego weekend events: Theatre Month, live music and Restaurant Week

Those looking to spend the weekend out and about in San Diego have lots of options:
Friday
🌷Carlsbad Flower Fields
Walk through acres of vivid ranunculus blossoms — as far as the eye can see.
- When and where: Open Friday-May 12 (Mother's Day) with time slots from 9am to 4:30pm.
- Cost: Get tickets online: $23 for adults and $14 for kids, but there's an opening-day discount.
🖼️ La Jolla First Friday Art Walk
Browse through 26 galleries and meet local artists.
🎭 San Diego Theatre Month
Enjoy performances around the county at discount prices throughout March.
- When and where: Performance times and participating theaters vary.
- Cost: Free-$45
Saturday
🎶 Noche de Cumbia
Catch Los Shadows playing a mix of cumbia, surf and dream pop music, along with fellow National City stars Los Sleepwalkers.
🎪 Circus Vargas
Watch clowns, acrobats and animal performers under the bigtop.
🎤Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show
Grab last-minute tickets to see country music star Chris Stapleton's first solo concert tour with guests Turnpike Troubadours and Elle King.
🧑🔬San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering
The expo day for kids of all ages features more than 100 STEAM activities and performances, including electrifying experiments, robotics and a virtual-reality solar system.
🎵 CRSSD music festival
The two-day electronic music festival will have dozens of performers across three stages headlined by Tale Of Us, Lane 8, Astra Club and more.
Sunday
🎻San Diego Symphony Picnic at the Park
Bring a blanket or chairs for this outdoor concert on the lawn with performances by San Diego Symphony Orchestra and other local musicians.
🍽️ San Diego Restaurant Week
Eat your way through 100+ local eateries with multicourse, set menus at this eight-day annual dining event.
- When and where: Starts Sunday and ends March 10 at restaurants around the county.
- Cost: Prices vary, but most lunch and dinner options are $30-$60.
⚽ San Diego Sockers
See the Sockers take on the Chihuahua Savage.