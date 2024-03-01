San Diego weekend events: Theatre Month, live music and Restaurant Week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Chris Stapleton will perform at Petco Park this weekend. Photo: Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA

Those looking to spend the weekend out and about in San Diego have lots of options:

Friday

🌷Carlsbad Flower Fields

Walk through acres of vivid ranunculus blossoms — as far as the eye can see.

When and where: Open Friday-May 12 (Mother's Day) with time slots from 9am to 4:30pm.

Open Friday-May 12 (Mother's Day) with time slots from 9am to 4:30pm. Cost: Get tickets online: $23 for adults and $14 for kids, but there's an opening-day discount.

🖼️ La Jolla First Friday Art Walk

Browse through 26 galleries and meet local artists.

When and where: Friday, 4-7pm around Prospect Street in La Jolla.

Friday, 4-7pm around Prospect Street in La Jolla. Cost: Free

🎭 San Diego Theatre Month

Enjoy performances around the county at discount prices throughout March.

When and where : Performance times and participating theaters vary.

: Performance times and participating theaters vary. Cost: Free-$45

Saturday

🎶 Noche de Cumbia

Catch Los Shadows playing a mix of cumbia, surf and dream pop music, along with fellow National City stars Los Sleepwalkers.

When and where: Saturday, 5-9pm at Quartyard in East Village.

Saturday, 5-9pm at Quartyard in East Village. Cost: $15

🎪 Circus Vargas

Watch clowns, acrobats and animal performers under the bigtop.

When and where : 1pm, 4pm and 7:30pm at Westfield Plaza Bonita

: 1pm, 4pm and 7:30pm at Westfield Plaza Bonita Cost: $25-$85

🎤Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show

Grab last-minute tickets to see country music star Chris Stapleton's first solo concert tour with guests Turnpike Troubadours and Elle King.

🧑‍🔬San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering

The expo day for kids of all ages features more than 100 STEAM activities and performances, including electrifying experiments, robotics and a virtual-reality solar system.

When and where: Saturday, 11am-5pm at Snapdragon Stadium.

Saturday, 11am-5pm at Snapdragon Stadium. Cost: Free

🎵 CRSSD music festival

The two-day electronic music festival will have dozens of performers across three stages headlined by Tale Of Us, Lane 8, Astra Club and more.

Sunday

🎻San Diego Symphony Picnic at the Park

Bring a blanket or chairs for this outdoor concert on the lawn with performances by San Diego Symphony Orchestra and other local musicians.

When and where: Sunday, 11:30am at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Sunday, 11:30am at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park Cost: Free

🍽️ San Diego Restaurant Week

Eat your way through 100+ local eateries with multicourse, set menus at this eight-day annual dining event.

When and where: Starts Sunday and ends March 10 at restaurants around the county.

Starts Sunday and ends March 10 at restaurants around the county. Cost: Prices vary, but most lunch and dinner options are $30-$60.

⚽ San Diego Sockers

See the Sockers take on the Chihuahua Savage.