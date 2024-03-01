Audit: SDPD overtime risks public safety

Zoom in: SDPD overtime has generally increased alongside officer vacancies, the audit says, reinforcing that officers work longer hours to compensate for staffing problems.
Although SDPD is meeting its response time goal for calls that "involve imminent threat to life," they aren't close to their goals for any other type of call, and response times have continued to increase despite the additional overtime hours, "meaning overtime alone is unlikely to meet SDPD's needs," according to the city auditor's office.
SDPD aims to respond to the next-most severe category — calls involving "serious crimes in progress or a threat to life" — within 14 minutes, but the actual average time is 33 minutes.
The audit recommends using civilian positions for certain calls to improve performance.
SDPD management agreed with that, as well as all of the audit's other recommendations.
What we're watching: Mayor Todd Gloria will release his draft budget for the new year in April, and officials are already gripping for a difficult discussion amid a projected $167 million deficit.