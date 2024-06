Moriah Gaynor, a 28-year-old San Diego resident, is competing on Season 46 of "Survivor," which premiered Wednesday night. What she's saying: Gaynor thinks she'll be "perceived as a nerdy dork" while stranded on the islands of Fiji competing for $1 million, she said in a CBS promo video.

Previous "Survivor" contestants with similar personas inspired her to "make connections in a very true-to-yourself form."

She'd also rather get voted out with "guns blazing" than as a contestant who "woulda, coulda, shoulda."

Fun facts: As a program coordinator for the city of San Diego's performance and analytics department, Gaynor is responsible for optimizing the Get It Done system.

Off the clock, she can be found brewing beer, surfing or playing "Dungeons & Dragons," according to Entertainment Weekly.

"Survivor" contestant Moriah Gaynor, 28, lives in San Diego. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Context: "In "Survivor," one of the longest-running reality TV shows, contestants compete in physical and mental challenges — with limited food and resources — and rely on their social skills to be crowned the "Sole Survivor" by a jury of the same people they voted off the island.

Tune in: Watch this season Wednesdays at 8pm on CBS or Paramount+.

💭 My thought bubble: I'm a big "Survivor" fan — and competitive enough to actually want to be on the show — even though I only got into it in the past few years.