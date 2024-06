Share on email (opens in new window)

UCSD guard Bryce Pope shoots a layup against San Diego State earlier this season. Photo: Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The UC San Diego men's basketball team is tied for first place in the Big West Conference, but there will be no NCAA postseason this year for the team that could make school history. Why it matters: A few years into the program's transition to Division I, the Tritons are proving they can compete at the NCAA's highest level.

Catch up quick: UCSD transitioned from Division II to Division I when it joined the Big West Conference in 2020.

Per NCAA rules, the team is not eligible for the Big West, NCAA or NIT tournaments during a four-year transition period.

Driving the news: The Tritons beat UC Irvine in overtime over the weekend, pulling into a tie for first in the league with the Anteaters behind a 32-point performance by senior guard Bryce Pope.

State of play: With four games left in the season, UCSD is capable of winning the program's first Division I regular-season title.

That would normally mean a top seed in the conference tournament, where a championship means an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Yes, but: The Tritons aren't eligible to enter March Madness until next season.

What's next: The Tritons play Thursday at Cal State Bakersfield.