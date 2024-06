Share on email (opens in new window)

Mabel's Gone Fishing, the North Park gem known for its seafood and gin cocktails, serves up a spiced and savory twist on the classic gin and tonic. This winter the rotating G&T has been made with Jin Jiji India Dry gin, lemon, cloves and mint.

What to try: The London Dry G&T is more citrusy, with a mix of Fords gin, lime, grapefruit and juniper berries.

Mabel's Mini Martini offers a smaller, spirit-forward sip with Fords gin, a dry vermouth and orange bitters.

Stop by: Go for their 4-5pm happy hour to get half-price oysters and discounted drinks.

Fun fact: Mabel's was featured on Esquire's best new restaurants list in November.