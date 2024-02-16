👋 Kate here, telling you that it's fun to be a tourist in your own city, especially when you get a sunny and 75°F day in the winter!

Driving the news: I kayaked with Everyday California in La Jolla Shores.

We went with friends who've lived here for years but have never been to the sea caves.

Unfortunately, we still haven't been: The swell was too high to venture in.

The intrigue: Dolphins swam around us as we took in the coastal views, which are even better from the water.

We also laughed at our tour guide's dad jokes and learned about restoring kelp forests, local sea turtles and migrating orcas, glamorous oceanfront properties and prohibition-era liquor smugglers.

Pro tip: Definitely opt for the tandem kayak with your fiancé, it counts as premarital counseling. 😅

If you're still happily together after, grab a beer and the hot garlic pretzel sticks at Shore Rider Bar.

💭Andy's thought bubble: It's been a cool decade and a half, but I actually used to be one of those dad joke-spewing tour guides. A couple thoughts: