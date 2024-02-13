Share on email (opens in new window)

Becca Title, owner of Meet Cute bookshop in North Park. Photo: Robin Dayley/Courtesy of Meet Cute

Nothing says Happy Valentine's Day like a steamy romance novel. What's happening: The owner of Meet Cute, a queer-owned, feminist bookshop in North Park that's focused on the romance genre, offered some recommendations for our readers.

Of note: The shop is aptly named after the moment when two people, who later fall in love, meet for the first time.

What they're reading: Owner Becca Title's top picks:

The Art of Scandal by Regina Black

"Come for the wealthy political dynasties and the messy family drama, stay for the stunning descriptions of rainstorms (and, of course, the angsty romance)."

One of Title's favorites of 2023, this book "repeatedly caught me off guard with its aching beauty," she said.

Don't Want You Like a Best Friend by Emma Alban

Two debutantes in Victorian England set out to matchmake their widowed parents, but end up falling in love with one another.

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall

Set behind the scenes of a TV baking competition, this "laugh-out-loud rom-com" follows a bisexual single mom who's been a disappointment to her posh family.

Another favorite, this one is "warm, smart and as sweet as toffee pudding."

Mickey Chambers Shakes It Up by Charish Reid

In this romance, a grumpy adjunct professor and a student — who's also a widower — "have some trouble keeping things strictly professional, but it's a lot of fun to watch them try."

Witchmark by C.L. Polk

A queer fantasy romance that's "at its core a magical murder mystery" with two likable leads.

State of literature: When Meet Cute opened in fall 2022, it was only the third romance bookshop in the country, according to Title.

What they're saying: Thanks to social media's #BookTok and #bookstagram — which took off as people looked for community during the pandemic — the romance genre's popularity has grown, Title told Axios.

After doing pop-ups and selling online, Title opened the brick-and-mortar shop to create a space for readers and authors to come together.

Details: Meet Cute invites customers to hang out and "get nerdy about kissing books" via hosting book clubs, author talks, mixers and other events.