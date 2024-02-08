Share on email (opens in new window)

San Diego State University ranked 5th among the best online master's in education degree programs in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report rankings released Wednesday.

Why it matters: Online education makes getting a potentially career-boosting degree more accessible for many working adults, including teachers.

The intrigue: This is the highest-ever ranking in the category for SDSU, which jumped two spots from the previous year to tie University of North Texas.

Of note: University of San Diego's online master's in criminal justice program ranked 22nd overall, also tied with North Texas, East Carolina University and University of Houston-Downtown.

Be smart: Check out the full rankings list here.