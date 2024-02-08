San Diego has one of the nation's top online degree programs
San Diego State University ranked 5th among the best online master's in education degree programs in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report rankings released Wednesday.
Why it matters: Online education makes getting a potentially career-boosting degree more accessible for many working adults, including teachers.
The intrigue: This is the highest-ever ranking in the category for SDSU, which jumped two spots from the previous year to tie University of North Texas.
Of note: University of San Diego's online master's in criminal justice program ranked 22nd overall, also tied with North Texas, East Carolina University and University of Houston-Downtown.
Be smart: Check out the full rankings list here.
