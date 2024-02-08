Private-school enrollment rises in San Diego

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

A larger share of San Diego students attended private school in 2022 than at any other point in recent history, the latest census data show.

Why it matters: Public-school funding is tied to enrollment — more students leaving for private schools means less money for local school districts.

By the numbers: Enrollment in San Diego-area private schools jumped to 14.8% in 2022 — from 10.7% in 2019.

San Diego's share of private-school students now exceeds the state's 12.7%, after it was below state level most years since 2010.

Private-school enrollment in San Diego exceeded the national average during the 2020-21 school year for the first time since 2010 and now matches the nation's 14.8% share.

The big picture: Declining public-school enrollment is not just a trend in San Diego, but in California and the nation as a whole.

San Diego Unified, the county's largest school district, has seen overall enrollment fall from 127,112 in the 2017-18 school year to 115,376 this school year, per the district's official tallies.

That decrease could've been bigger: New "universal transitional kindergarten," or public school for all 4-year-olds, gave public-school enrollment a boost for the 2022-23 school year.

What they're saying: Increases in private-school enrollment are not the most significant part of declining public-school numbers, per experts at the Public Policy Institute of California.