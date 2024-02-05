Share on email (opens in new window)

Looking for a cute Galentine's night out? Cork & Stem in Hillcrest is the spot.

What's happening: The new wine bar and flower shop reopened in January after a remodel and it's a perfect place for a get-together or date night.

Enjoy a glass, a bottle or a flight from a selection of house and local wines.

Build your own bouquet from the flower wall.

Make friends at their events like the upcoming "Bottle in Bloom" workshop on Wednesday.

Of note: The bloom bar is also available to rent in the shop or on-the-go for a party.

When and where: The shop is open 4-9pm Wednesday-Friday, 11am-9pm Saturday and 11am-6pm Sunday at 1035 University Ave.

Happy hour is 4-6pm daily.

Pro tip: Wednesdays are all-day happy hour with discounted wine, snacks, beer and cocktails.