San Diego weekend events: Black History Month begins
February has arrived with events around San Diego to keep you busy all weekend long.
Friday
🎙️ "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill"
Celebrate the life of jazz icon and blues singer Billie Holiday with a musical that puts the audience at her final cabaret show before her 1959 death.
- When and where: Shows at 7pm on Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2pm on weekends at the Cygnet Theatre in Old Town through Feb. 18
- Cost: Tickets are $44+
Rock out to your favorite Billy Joel songs with this touring tribute concert at one the best venues in town.
🖼️ Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Experience Van Gogh's work projected on every surface in both still and moving presentations.
- When and where: Tuesdays through Sundays until April 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds
- Cost: $53
Saturday
🦸🏾♀️Black Com!x Day at WorldBeat center
Meet Black creators and artists and explore their work at this community event that highlights Black-owned cartoons and comics. Special panels include "Empowered: Black Culture in Anime and Manga"and "The Real Afro Avenger! Cheryl Morrow" with a discussion on Black hair.
- When and where: Saturday and Sunday at the WorldBeat Cultural Center in Balboa Park
- Cost: Reserve free tickets
Shop with the girls at this pop-up Galentine's Day market with local vendors selling jewelry and gifts, plus live music, food and drinks.
- When and where: Saturday from noon-5pm at Del Mar Plaza
- Cost: Free
Visit more than 60 museums and cultural institutions around the county that offer 50% off admission this month.
- LEGOLAND and WNDR Museum San Diego are some new additions this year.
Sunday
🍷 Temecula Valley Wine Growers Association Barrel Tasting
Taste the best of Temecula wines with food pairings at more than 30 wineries participating in the two-day event.
- When and where: Various Temecula Valley wineries on Saturday and Sunday from 11am-4pm
- Cost: Passes are $79 and include one visit per winery
🥍 San Diego Seals Military Appreciation Day
Cheer on the first-place Seals during a rare day game against the rival Colorado Mammoth.
- When and where: Sunday at 3pm at Pechanga Arena
- Cost: $15-$65
🚗 Culture of Low Riding: History, Culture and Community
Learn about the past and future of low riding during a free panel discussion and exhibitions.
- When and where: Sunday from 2-4pm at Brooks Theater
- Cost: Free
