San Diego weekend events: Black History Month begins

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

February has arrived with events around San Diego to keep you busy all weekend long.

Friday

🎙️ "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill"

Celebrate the life of jazz icon and blues singer Billie Holiday with a musical that puts the audience at her final cabaret show before her 1959 death.

When and where: Shows at 7pm on Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2pm on weekends at the Cygnet Theatre in Old Town through Feb. 18

Shows at 7pm on Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2pm on weekends at the Cygnet Theatre in Old Town through Feb. 18 Cost: Tickets are $44+

🎸 Billy Nation

Rock out to your favorite Billy Joel songs with this touring tribute concert at one the best venues in town.

When and where: Friday at 9pm at Belly Up in Solana Beach

Friday at 9pm at Belly Up in Solana Beach Cost: Tickets are $22+

🖼️ Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Experience Van Gogh's work projected on every surface in both still and moving presentations.

When and where : Tuesdays through Sundays until April 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

: Tuesdays through Sundays until April 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Cost: $53

Saturday

🦸🏾‍♀️Black Com!x Day at WorldBeat center

Meet Black creators and artists and explore their work at this community event that highlights Black-owned cartoons and comics. Special panels include "Empowered: Black Culture in Anime and Manga"and "The Real Afro Avenger! Cheryl Morrow" with a discussion on Black hair.

When and where: Saturday and Sunday at the WorldBeat Cultural Center in Balboa Park

Saturday and Sunday at the WorldBeat Cultural Center in Balboa Park Cost: Reserve free tickets

💞 Galentine's Day Market

Shop with the girls at this pop-up Galentine's Day market with local vendors selling jewelry and gifts, plus live music, food and drinks.

When and where: Saturday from noon-5pm at Del Mar Plaza

Saturday from noon-5pm at Del Mar Plaza Cost: Free

🤩 Museum Month

Visit more than 60 museums and cultural institutions around the county that offer 50% off admission this month.

LEGOLAND and WNDR Museum San Diego are some new additions this year.

Sunday

🍷 Temecula Valley Wine Growers Association Barrel Tasting

Taste the best of Temecula wines with food pairings at more than 30 wineries participating in the two-day event.

When and where: Various Temecula Valley wineries on Saturday and Sunday from 11am-4pm

Various Temecula Valley wineries on Saturday and Sunday from 11am-4pm Cost: Passes are $79 and include one visit per winery

🥍 San Diego Seals Military Appreciation Day

Cheer on the first-place Seals during a rare day game against the rival Colorado Mammoth.

When and where : Sunday at 3pm at Pechanga Arena

: Sunday at 3pm at Pechanga Arena Cost: $15-$65

🚗 Culture of Low Riding: History, Culture and Community

Learn about the past and future of low riding during a free panel discussion and exhibitions.