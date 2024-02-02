2 hours ago - Things to Do

San Diego weekend events: Black History Month begins

Photo illustration of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Sojourner Truth, John Lewis, Mae Jemison, and George Washington Carver within the silhouette of a young Black man.

Photo illustration: Lindsey Bailey/ Axis. Photos: Jeff Hutchens, Afro Newspaper/Gado, Historical, Bettmann, Universal History Archive/Getty Images 

February has arrived with events around San Diego to keep you busy all weekend long.

Friday

🎙️ "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill"

Celebrate the life of jazz icon and blues singer Billie Holiday with a musical that puts the audience at her final cabaret show before her 1959 death.

  • When and where: Shows at 7pm on Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2pm on weekends at the Cygnet Theatre in Old Town through Feb. 18
  • Cost: Tickets are $44+

🎸 Billy Nation

Rock out to your favorite Billy Joel songs with this touring tribute concert at one the best venues in town.

  • When and where: Friday at 9pm at Belly Up in Solana Beach
  • Cost: Tickets are $22+

🖼️ Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Experience Van Gogh's work projected on every surface in both still and moving presentations.

Saturday

🦸🏾‍♀️Black Com!x Day at WorldBeat center

Meet Black creators and artists and explore their work at this community event that highlights Black-owned cartoons and comics. Special panels include "Empowered: Black Culture in Anime and Manga"and "The Real Afro Avenger! Cheryl Morrow" with a discussion on Black hair.

  • When and where: Saturday and Sunday at the WorldBeat Cultural Center in Balboa Park
  • Cost: Reserve free tickets

💞 Galentine's Day Market

Shop with the girls at this pop-up Galentine's Day market with local vendors selling jewelry and gifts, plus live music, food and drinks.

  • When and where: Saturday from noon-5pm at Del Mar Plaza
  • Cost: Free

🤩 Museum Month

Visit more than 60 museums and cultural institutions around the county that offer 50% off admission this month.

Sunday

🍷 Temecula Valley Wine Growers Association Barrel Tasting

Taste the best of Temecula wines with food pairings at more than 30 wineries participating in the two-day event.

  • When and where: Various Temecula Valley wineries on Saturday and Sunday from 11am-4pm
  • Cost: Passes are $79 and include one visit per winery

🥍 San Diego Seals Military Appreciation Day

Cheer on the first-place Seals during a rare day game against the rival Colorado Mammoth.

🚗 Culture of Low Riding: History, Culture and Community

Learn about the past and future of low riding during a free panel discussion and exhibitions.

