A man helps tow away a vehicle dislodged by flooding on Jan. 23 in San Diego. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Heavy rains associated with an atmospheric river are forecast to strike Thursday, with the National Weather Service warning that flooding is expected.

Why it matters: Residents are still recovering from disastrous floods last week, when historic rains overwhelmed stormwater systems, especially in the city's southeastern neighborhoods.

California officials announced last weekend the region will receive state flood-relief funding.

Those same southeastern neighborhoods are gripping for another bout of flooding, as city officials spend the week urging preparations and city crews attempt to clear flood channels that failed last week.

The big picture: The heaviest rain is expected Thursday afternoon, per the NWS, with showers persisting into Friday.

NWS expects rainfall totals of 1.5-2 inches near the coast, 2-3 inches in the mountains and up to a half-inch in desert areas.

Rainfall rates of 0.25-0.75 inches per hour "could cause urban, small-stream flooding, and it's also going to send the San Diego River up to its flood stage over 10 feet," said Alex Tardy, an NWS meteorologist in San Diego.

Last week's floods followed rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour in the hardest-hit areas.

Be smart: The Spring Valley Library is operating as a local assistance center for affected residents, offering document replacement, medical care, and financial and flood assistance.

Residents are asked not to place trash bins in the right of way this week to expedite workers' attempts to clear debris and inspect storm drains.

Streets that experienced the most flooding last week are getting sandbags delivered to homes, while prefilled bags are available at the Mountain View, Southcrest and Encanto recreation centers.

The Red Cross of San Diego is still operating a shelter at Lincoln High School for displaced residents, and the Jackie Robinson YMCA is offering showers and other resources.

What we're watching: This weekend could be dry, but NWS is eyeing a second, slower-moving storm that could hit San Diego late Monday into Tuesday.