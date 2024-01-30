San Diego taco shop devotion explained

Share on email (opens in new window)

In a new blog post, San Diego urban designer Howard Blackson advances a compelling theory on taco shops in America's Finest City.

"I believe your favorite taco shop is the one that's the 2nd closest to you," he writes.

My thought bubble: I love the subtle whiff of old-timey wisdom, but Blackson's theory also just feels right.

My favorite —Humberto's on 25th Street — is technically third closest to my house. I count it as a victory for the theory, in spirit.

Readers have weighed in with their own favorites in recent weeks:

Mi Ranchito is a "hidden gem" in Rancho Penasquitos, writes Bob C., who's been going there more than 25 years.

Get the house burrito made with "not just any mole, but perhaps some of the best I've ever tasted," he said.

Cotijas Cocina Mexicana on Voltaire Street in Point Loma is David Z.'s local favorite for takeout.

"It may not be Michelin star rated but it's really good: the service is always excellent, and food is almost always a solid 4.5 stars."

Taqueria Revolución, which has two locations in Chula Vista, was also recommended for its authenticity.

💭 Kate's thought bubble: The "second-closest" theory rang true for us living in Leucadia, where one of our go-to's was Cancun Mexican and Seafood that's attached to a 7-11 off the 101.

My order is the adobada burrito or tacos, both loaded with guac.

Zoom out: We'd like to run a little experiment. If you would, reply to this email to tell us your favorite taco shop in town — and whether it is the second-closest one to your house.