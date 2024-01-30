Share on email (opens in new window)

California's new cars could have internal speed monitors starting in 2027 as state lawmakers seek to reduce traffic fatalities statewide.

Driving the news: State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced bills last week that would require all new vehicles built or sold in California to have speed governors smart devices that automatically prevent a car from going 10mph over the legal limit.

Of note: California would be the first state to require cars be equipped with speed-limiting technology, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Why it matters: The proposed legislation aims to combat traffic-related deaths, which are spiking in California and nationwide, rising to what the U.S. Department of Transportation called a "national crisis."

A recent study suggests slower speeds on major roads could also help reduce the nationwide scourge of pedestrian deaths.

Zoom in: In San Diego County, speed-related fatalities and serious injuries have risen over the past decade, traffic data show.

425 such fatalities and serious injuries were reported in 2021, the most recent year for which data is available.

By the numbers: Among all crashes countywide in 2021, 1,351 caused serious injuries, 315 of which were fatal, data show.

The city saw 523 such crashes with 119 fatalities.

Be smart: You can look up the number and type of traffic collisions in individual San Diego neighborhoods.

Between the lines: The city's goal is to have zero traffic-related fatalities and injuries by 2025 by implementing various safety initiatives in its Vision Zero plan. And county planners are using a mapping tool that identifies dangerous areas.

The number of pedestrian and bicyclist deaths has increased in the past three years, despite the plans, CBS8 reported. Plus, a 2023 report from the San Diego city auditor's office found the city has underfunded pedestrian safety projects and needs better coordination across departments to improve traffic safety, KPBS reported.

Zoom out: Last year, the National Transportation Safety Board recommended a federal mandate of speed-limiting technology and warning systems.

Several auto manufacturers, including Hyundai, already offer speed governor features in their newest models, per the Chronicle.