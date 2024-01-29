A coalition of environmental advocacy groups is urging Mayor Todd Gloria and the City Council to intervene in Convention Center renovation projects that would install natural-gas appliances in spite of city pledges to electrify buildings across San Diego.

State of play: The San Diego Building Electrification Coalition last week sent a letter to city and Convention Center officials arguing that new gas-burning kitchens and HVAC systems violate the city's policy of zero emissions for municipal buildings.

That policy stipulates that city-owned buildings install electric kitchen and heating/cooling systems whenever they replace or upgrade existing ones.

Flashback: The San Diego Convention Center Corporation — the city-created nonprofit that manages the facility — is pursuing the multimillion-dollar projects despite city policy committing to eliminate half of natural-gas usage in city buildings by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

What they're saying: "We are calling on the city to investigate the misalignment of the Convention Center's facility upgrades with the Climate Action Plan and to ensure the central plant redesign [in progress] is all-electric," the coalition wrote in its letter to the mayor, members of the City Council's environmental committee and Convention Center officials.

The mayor's office did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Why it matters: The city's commitment to decarbonize buildings is a central piece of its Climate Action Plan, which aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.