New cancer cases expected to rise in California
New cancer diagnoses in the U.S. are expected to top 2 million in 2024 for the first time, with the highest number of cases in California.
What's happening: The rise is driven, in large part, by an alarming increase in cancer among younger Americans, according to new American Cancer Society data.
Why it matters: Major improvements have been made in survival rates, but doctors are trying to figure out why they're seeing more young cancer patients, Axios' Tina Reed writes.
- This demographic shift comes with psychological, physical and financial burdens that are less common in older patients, experts say.
Zoom in: California is expected to see 193,880 new cases this year, according to the study.
- That's about 1,000 more than projected in 2023, with slight increases in female breast cancer and leukemia cases, and decreases in prostate and lung cancer.
By the numbers: Female breast cancer makes up the largest segment, with 32,660 cases expected in California in 2024. Other estimates include:
- 26,350 prostate cancer cases.
- 16,920 lung and bronchus cancer cases.
- 59,930 estimated cancer deaths overall.
- 9,320 lung and bronchus cancer deaths.
- 4,570 breast cancer deaths.
Zoom out: Nationally, the proportion of people ages 50 and younger diagnosed with cancer increased in the last 30 years, and doctors can't explain the uptick.
- Meanwhile, those 65 and older saw a decrease in overall cancer incidence; for people ages 50-64, it stayed roughly the same.
Between the lines: The U.S. cancer death rate has been cut by one-third in the last 30 years, partly due to improved screening, a sharp drop in smoking and more effective treatments against certain cancers.
- Nevertheless, diagnoses continue to rise for some strains, and there are also significant racial and ethnic disparities in cancer deaths.
The bottom line: The study highlights the importance of timely screening, particularly among people with a family history of cancer or who are experiencing cancer-like symptoms.
