San Diego chef named James Beard Award semifinalist
Animae's executive chef Tara Monsod is up for a James Beard Award as one of the 20 semifinalists in the 2024 Best Chef category in California.
Driving the news: Semi-finalist lists for the prestigious food and drinks awards were announced Tuesday, highlighting some of the country's best chefs and restaurants.
Details: Monsod brings Filipino flavors to the kitchen at Animae, an upscale wagyu steakhouse and Asian fusion restaurant near the waterfront downtown.
- One of her popular dishes currently on the menu is the short rib kare kare with green beans, eggplant and bagoong peanut oil.
Of note: Animae was named one of San Diego Magazine's Best Restaurants of 2023.
Zoom out: San Diego chefs Jon Bautista (2023), Anthony Wells (2022) and Claudette Zepeda (2019) have also been nominated for the award.
What's next: The James Beard Foundation will narrow the list of semifinalists to nominees, who will be announced April 3.
- Those nominees are invited to the James Beard Awards, held in Chicago June 10.
