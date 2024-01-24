2 hours ago - News

San Diego chef named James Beard Award semifinalist

headshot
Illustration of a trophy wearing a chef's hat

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Animae's executive chef Tara Monsod is up for a James Beard Award as one of the 20 semifinalists in the 2024 Best Chef category in California.

Driving the news: Semi-finalist lists for the prestigious food and drinks awards were announced Tuesday, highlighting some of the country's best chefs and restaurants.

Details: Monsod brings Filipino flavors to the kitchen at Animae, an upscale wagyu steakhouse and Asian fusion restaurant near the waterfront downtown.

  • One of her popular dishes currently on the menu is the short rib kare kare with green beans, eggplant and bagoong peanut oil.

Of note: Animae was named one of San Diego Magazine's Best Restaurants of 2023.

Zoom out: San Diego chefs Jon Bautista (2023), Anthony Wells (2022) and Claudette Zepeda (2019) have also been nominated for the award.

What's next: The James Beard Foundation will narrow the list of semifinalists to nominees, who will be announced April 3.

  • Those nominees are invited to the James Beard Awards, held in Chicago June 10.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more