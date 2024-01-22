San Diego's Toni Atkins enters 2026 California governor race

Toni Atkins, president pro tem of the state Senate, is seeking to become California's next governor in 2026.

Why it matters: If elected, the longtime San Diego leader would become the state's first woman and LGBTQ+ governor.

She is already the first woman and first openly gay person to have held both of the state Legislature's top jobs.

Driving the news: Atkins, 61, of South Park launched her campaign Friday at the San Diego Air and Space Museum in Balboa Park.

She is the fourth Democrat to join the crowded race to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cannot seek re-election because of term limits.

Catch up quick: Atkins began her political career in 1993 as a city council legislative aide.

She was elected as a city council member representing San Diego's District 3 in 2000 and served eight years.

She was elected in 2010 to the state Assembly, later becoming majority leader and speaker.

Atkins was elected to the state Senate in 2016, representing the 39th District, and has served as president pro tem since 2018.

The intrigue: Atkins would be the first governor from San Diego since Republican Pete Wilson, who served in the 1990s.

What they're saying: "Growing up, I never considered running for office — I was too poor, too gay, & too different," Atkins posted on X. "But here, I found my own slice of the CA dream — & I'm ready to help everyone, no matter their background, do the same."