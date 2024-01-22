23 mins ago - Things to Do

Sips and snacks: Rotisserie meats in National City

A chef puts sauces on rotisserie chickens on spickets.

Chefs prepare herb chickens and Piri Piri chickens at Butcher's Plate. Photo: Sam Hodgson/Uptown 11 Studios

It's hard to beat a simple, well-executed concept.

Zoom in: Butcher's Plate, the new eatery in the Market on 8th food hall, is exactly as advertised: "Meat and heat. Greens and potatoes. Ethically sourced. Seasonally rotating."

State of play: From the team behind Normal Heights' Bica, which has quickly become a beloved neighborhood haunt, Butcher's Plate offers simple, slow-cooked meat that's delicately seasoned but big on flavor.

What we ordered: We visited on their opening weekend and put ourselves at the mercy of the staff, asking what we couldn't afford to miss.

  • The herb chicken was too good to maintain table manners; I quickly ditched the silverware and ate every shred of meat off the bone.
  • The porchetta sandwich was just as good, with fresh French bread to sop up the juices of the moist pork roast.
  • Seasonal veggies, seasoned perfectly, were so good that we ordered more to take home for dinner.

Zoom out: If you haven't made it to National City's food hall yet, make sure to check it out. Butcher's Plate is just one of the stellar options.

