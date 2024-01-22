It's hard to beat a simple, well-executed concept.

Zoom in: Butcher's Plate, the new eatery in the Market on 8th food hall, is exactly as advertised: "Meat and heat. Greens and potatoes. Ethically sourced. Seasonally rotating."

State of play: From the team behind Normal Heights' Bica, which has quickly become a beloved neighborhood haunt, Butcher's Plate offers simple, slow-cooked meat that's delicately seasoned but big on flavor.

What we ordered: We visited on their opening weekend and put ourselves at the mercy of the staff, asking what we couldn't afford to miss.

The herb chicken was too good to maintain table manners; I quickly ditched the silverware and ate every shred of meat off the bone.

The porchetta sandwich was just as good, with fresh French bread to sop up the juices of the moist pork roast.

Seasonal veggies, seasoned perfectly, were so good that we ordered more to take home for dinner.

Zoom out: If you haven't made it to National City's food hall yet, make sure to check it out. Butcher's Plate is just one of the stellar options.