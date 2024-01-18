San Diego's streets are crumbling and the city is proposing a plan to increase annual spending on road repairs by roughly 4x over the next eight years to get them back up to industry standard.

Driving the news: City officials announced the Pavement Management Plan on Thursday along with the release of a new survey that shows San Diego's streets fell from "satisfactory" into the "fair" category overall (from a score of 71 in 2016 to 63 in 2023).

And more than one-third of city streets were rated "poor," "very poor," "serious" or "failed" due to a "lack of consistent funding."

Context: The "fair" rating means street surfaces are relatively smooth with occasional, minor cracks or surface distress and noticeable signs of wear and aging, per the report.

Catch up quick: Last year, the city sent a van equipped with lasers to measure potholes and pavement smoothness on its 2,800 miles of paved roadways to assess damage and inform future spending on maintenance and repairs.

Details: The report outlines pavement conditions, funding needs and sources, how streets are selected for fixes and planned resurfacing work.

It projects continuing degradation to "poor" condition in the next five years without major investments.

The city's funding proposal shows it would reach its pavement condition goal of 70 or higher, which is "satisfactory," within eight years.

By the numbers: The city wants to spend $213 million on average annually on street maintenance and rehabilitation to reach that goal.

$46.4 million was the annual average between fiscal years 2013 and 2023.

$1.9 billion is the total 10-year investment needed to improve and preserve the streets and keep that 70 score, while reducing long-term costs.

What they're saying: "We truly face a decision point as a city," Bethany Bezak, director of San Diego's Transportation Department, told the Union-Tribune. "If we don't invest any more than our typical $46 million, in 10 years we will be at a 45 rating. We are at a fork in the road."

Reality check: In his recent State of the City address, Mayor Todd Gloria touted the city's work filling more than 60,000 potholes and repairing and resurfacing 252 miles of streets in 2023 — both major increases over previous years.

Plus, he dedicated a record $140 million in the 2024 fiscal year budget to fix streets.

Even with these efforts, streets across the city worsen everyday and this survey shows all the repaving and infrastructure work since 2016 hasn't prevented conditions from getting worse. The ask for more money also comes as the city faces $1.5 billion in budget deficits over the next five years.

Zoom out: The city maintains the second largest network of streets and alleys in California, but it's below the state average rating (65) and ranks far worse than comparable cities.

Be smart: Residents can use the website streets.sandiego.gov to see how their neighborhood scores, which streets are scheduled for repairs and when, the type of work and whether it's funded.