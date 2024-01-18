1 hour ago - News

Farms fuel California's food surplus

headshot
Estimated California food surplus, by sector
Data: ReFED; Note: Manufacturing and food service surplus estimated at the state level from national data; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

California farms are the biggest contributors to the state's food surplus, generating 44% of the 13 million tons collected in 2022, ReFED data shows.

Why it matters: The majority of surplus food becomes food waste, affecting the climate, food insecurity and personal finances.

By the numbers: Produce from those farms creates 5.64 million tons of surplus food, which also includes food that is composted, donated or fed to animals.

  • 4.12 million tons (32%) are residential
  • 1.44 million tons (11%) are from food service

What's happening: A 2019 study from Santa Clara University found that one-third of the hand-harvested crops grown in California are left in the field.

  • The produce isn't picked for a variety of reasons, including pricing, labor costs and consumers and retail buyers not wanting imperfect fruits and vegetables.

Zoom out: Across the country, 88.7 million tons of food went uneaten or unsold in 2022.

  • That's equivalent to nearly 145 billion meals, worth $473 billion.
  • Residential waste made up 42.8 million tons, or 48%, of that total.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more