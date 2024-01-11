San Diego's 5 brand-spanking-new playgrounds

Share on email (opens in new window)

The new playground structure in downtown San Diego's Children's Park. Photo: Andrew Keatts/Axios

San Diego kids and parents suddenly have new playgrounds practically coming out of their ears.

Driving the news: As 2023 closed, five public parks unveiled new, destination-worthy facilities, some of which kept residents waiting for years.

Children's Park: Downtown's Children's Park, in front of the New Children's Museum, closed for renovations in 2021.

The $9 million rebuild, unveiled in November, created play structures big enough for older kids, plus workout equipment, a dog park and ping pong and picnic tables.

Tecolote Shores South: Joining its neighboring Tecolote Shores North along Mission Bay and completed a full year earlier while fencing continued to surround the south facility, this $4.1 million playground opened in early December.

Mandell Weiss Eastgate Community Park: The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center last month unveiled this playground at the Mandell Weiss Eastgate Community Park in La Jolla, calling it their "Hanukkah gift to the community."

SDSU Mission Valley River Park: As part of the university's commitment under 2018's Measure G, which created Snapdragon Stadium, SDSU opened in December its 34-acre River Park, with state-of-the-art play structures.

Lake Poway Recreation Area: Just after Christmas, Poway celebrated the opening of its $1.4 million, adventure-themed playground at Lake Poway.