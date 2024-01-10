Navy picks Manchester (again) for NAVWAR project

The U.S. Navy has again selected developer Doug Manchester to reimagine a major piece of San Diego real estate.

Driving the news: The Navy announced Tuesday its selection of the Manchester Financial Group and Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate to lead the redevelopment of its 70.3-acre campus, home to the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, known as NAVWAR.

The Navy did not share details of the redevelopment, but the project's environmental review, which the Navy paused while selecting a developer, considered up to 10,000 housing units, office and retail space and buildings up to 350 feet tall.

The developer needs to provide replacement research and warehouse space for NAVWAR as part of the project.

Why it matters: City officials see the redevelopment as a complement to their efforts to build a transit-friendly, walkable community in the Midway District, where voters in 2022 waived development restrictions to spur renewal.

The property became the Navy's first West Coast laboratory in 1940 and since 1997 has been a major hub for cyber technology. Navy officials have said the redevelopment is the largest real estate project in the branch's history.

Flashback: In 2019, the city of San Diego and San Diego Association of Governments told the Navy they would like to lead the redevelopment, turning the property into a grand central station for the regional transit system, with a connection to the airport.

In 2006, the Navy gave Manchester a 99-year lease to rebuild 13.7 downtown acres into a $1.3 billion mixed-use project in exchange for building a new headquarters.