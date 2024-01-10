Jan 10, 2024 - Development

Navy picks Manchester (again) for NAVWAR project

headshot
Naval Information Warfare Systems Command

The Naval Information Warfare Systems Comand's Old Town campus. Photo: Andrew Keatts/Axios

The U.S. Navy has again selected developer Doug Manchester to reimagine a major piece of San Diego real estate.

Driving the news: The Navy announced Tuesday its selection of the Manchester Financial Group and Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate to lead the redevelopment of its 70.3-acre campus, home to the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, known as NAVWAR.

  • The Navy did not share details of the redevelopment, but the project's environmental review, which the Navy paused while selecting a developer, considered up to 10,000 housing units, office and retail space and buildings up to 350 feet tall.
  • The developer needs to provide replacement research and warehouse space for NAVWAR as part of the project.

Why it matters: City officials see the redevelopment as a complement to their efforts to build a transit-friendly, walkable community in the Midway District, where voters in 2022 waived development restrictions to spur renewal.

Flashback: In 2019, the city of San Diego and San Diego Association of Governments told the Navy they would like to lead the redevelopment, turning the property into a grand central station for the regional transit system, with a connection to the airport.

In 2006, the Navy gave Manchester a 99-year lease to rebuild 13.7 downtown acres into a $1.3 billion mixed-use project in exchange for building a new headquarters.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more