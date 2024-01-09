CEO leaves San Diego-Tijuana "World Design Capital"
The San Diego-Tijuana region's year as a global capital for design got off to a rough start.
Driving the news: Carlos de la Mora, the CEO of the organization tasked with planning a yearlong event series celebrating urban design and art in the connected border region, was fired last week, Voice of San Diego reported through emails it obtained.
- The San Diego-Tijuana border region was selected as the 2024 "World Design Capital" over a bid from Moscow in 2021, promising events from street festivals to policy conferences to showcase the area as an arts and culture destination.
Why it matters: The city of San Diego gave the group $3 million in last year's budget, after Mayor Todd Gloria told the Union-Tribune it would be funded through private donations.
- World Design Capital 2024 has not announced any other major contributions, as Voice of San Diego reported, with one event official acknowledging they've struggled to communicate its purpose.
- "It's a great event, but people might initially have an issue understanding what it's about, Jose Larroque, a member of WDC's advisory board, told Voice of San Diego.
Details: 2024 is the first year a binational region has held the event, and San Diego is the first U.S. host city.
- City officials expected the event to boost tourism.
- The three most recent host cities were Valencia, Spain, Lille, France and Mexico City.
What's happening: Programming is expected to begin in February with a monthly "World Design Spotlight" event. No other details are currently posted.
- A street festival is expected for May 1-5.
A scheduled design showcase in September promises to transform five spaces, including the Mingei International Museum in Balboa Park.
