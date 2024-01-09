CEO leaves San Diego-Tijuana "World Design Capital"

Share on email (opens in new window)

An American flag along the border between San Diego and Tijuana. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The San Diego-Tijuana region's year as a global capital for design got off to a rough start.

Driving the news: Carlos de la Mora, the CEO of the organization tasked with planning a yearlong event series celebrating urban design and art in the connected border region, was fired last week, Voice of San Diego reported through emails it obtained.

The San Diego-Tijuana border region was selected as the 2024 "World Design Capital" over a bid from Moscow in 2021, promising events from street festivals to policy conferences to showcase the area as an arts and culture destination.

Why it matters: The city of San Diego gave the group $3 million in last year's budget, after Mayor Todd Gloria told the Union-Tribune it would be funded through private donations.

World Design Capital 2024 has not announced any other major contributions, as Voice of San Diego reported, with one event official acknowledging they've struggled to communicate its purpose.

"It's a great event, but people might initially have an issue understanding what it's about, Jose Larroque, a member of WDC's advisory board, told Voice of San Diego.

Details: 2024 is the first year a binational region has held the event, and San Diego is the first U.S. host city.

What's happening: Programming is expected to begin in February with a monthly "World Design Spotlight" event. No other details are currently posted.

A street festival is expected for May 1-5.

A scheduled design showcase in September promises to transform five spaces, including the Mingei International Museum in Balboa Park.