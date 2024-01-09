Jan 9, 2024 - News

CEO leaves San Diego-Tijuana "World Design Capital"

headshot
An American flag above the San Diego-Tijuana international border

An American flag along the border between San Diego and Tijuana. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The San Diego-Tijuana region's year as a global capital for design got off to a rough start.

Driving the news: Carlos de la Mora, the CEO of the organization tasked with planning a yearlong event series celebrating urban design and art in the connected border region, was fired last week, Voice of San Diego reported through emails it obtained.

Why it matters: The city of San Diego gave the group $3 million in last year's budget, after Mayor Todd Gloria told the Union-Tribune it would be funded through private donations.

  • World Design Capital 2024 has not announced any other major contributions, as Voice of San Diego reported, with one event official acknowledging they've struggled to communicate its purpose.
  • "It's a great event, but people might initially have an issue understanding what it's about, Jose Larroque, a member of WDC's advisory board, told Voice of San Diego.

Details: 2024 is the first year a binational region has held the event, and San Diego is the first U.S. host city.

What's happening: Programming is expected to begin in February with a monthly "World Design Spotlight" event. No other details are currently posted.

A scheduled design showcase in September promises to transform five spaces, including the Mingei International Museum in Balboa Park.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more